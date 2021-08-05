TOKYO – Maggie Malone, daughter of Palestine's Danny and Nancy Malone, inched closer to the medal stand with a dynamic opening round in the women's javelin at the Tokyo Olympics Tuesday.
Malone's second launch traveled 63.07 meters (about 207 feet), which placed her second overall after Tuesday's qualifying.
Malone was the only American to advance to the finals. She entered the Olympics ranked 12th in the world.
The top 12 in the event advanced to Friday's finals, which will take place at 6:50 a.m. Central time.
Her performance Tuesday builds on top of what has been an impressive summer for Malone. She set a U.S. Track and Field trials record with a throw of 208 feet, 4 inches in June. She popped for an American-record mark of 221-1 at the American JavFest a couple weeks later in East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania.
Malone, who competed at Nebraska and later Texas A&M, is making her second Olympics appearance. She placed 25th in Rio in 2016 with a throw of 56.47 meters (185-3).
Her father, Danny, played football on Nebraska’s 1970 national championship team, and her mother,
Nancy, was an All-American in track in 1982. Nancy also qualified for the Olympic trials in 1980.
Maggie is also the niece of prominent Texas high school baseball coach Andy Malone.
Andy Malone won 861 games and a couple of state championships during his 41-year high school baseball coaching career.
He took four teams to the University Interscholastic League State Baseball Tournament — including East Texas teams New Diana and Beckville.
He was inducted into the Texas High School Baseball coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2012.
