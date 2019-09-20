Jeremiah Davis
Palestine running back Jeremiah Davis has been the Wildcats bellcow through the first three weeks. The Wildcats captured their first win of the season last in Davis' second-straight 200-yard performance on the ground. So Davis has ammassed 62 carries, 520 rushing yards, eight rushing touchdowns, two receptions, 44 yards receiving and a receiving touchdowns. Davis is averaging 8.2 yards per carry.
Tremelle Rhodes
Westwood running back saved his best performance of the season, thus far, for the Panthers' homecoming game against Eustace. Rhodes ran for 222 yards and three touchdowns on 21 carries. The impressive stat line brought his season totals to 64 carries, 502 rushing yards, seven rushing touchdowns, two receptions for 22 yards.
Cade Starr
Elkhart's Cade Starr has helped captain the Elks to their first 3-0 start in 15 years. A dual-threat, Starr's ability to pass and run has opened up lanes for him, and running back RJ Moore, to move the ball. Through three games, Staff is 20-of-32 passing for 453 yards and nine touchdowns. On the ground he has posted 276 yards and three touchdowns on 32 carries.
BJ Lamb
People were skeptical of Grapeland's BJ Lamb passing ability entering this season. However, his numbers tells you all you need to know. From the air Lamb has completed 36-of-50 attemps for 640 yards and five touchdowns. On the ground, he's found the endzone five times with 211 yards rushing on 35 carries.
Brink Bizzell
Even with Brink Bizzell playing one less game then the other area performers, his numbers still show what type of player he is. He's completed 25-of-38 passes for 424 yards and four touchdowns. On the ground he had totaled 185 yards and three touchdowns on just 22 carries.
