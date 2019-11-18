Boys Basketball Hoops
Palestine v. Chapel Hill
PALESTINE – The Palestine Wildcats open the season at home tonight against the Chapel Hill Bulldogs. After back-to-back bi-district championships and a district crown last year, the Wildcats are set to deploy a few fresh faces this year after losing six players to graduation last year. However, returning members Dekedryn Butler, Quinton Cook, Enach Fatade, Eric Carthen and Elvin Calhoun are set to deliver another district championship to the Palestine community. Junior varsity is set for 5 p.m. with varsity to follow.
Westwood v. Athens
WESTWOOD – The Westwood Panthers (0-1) host their second straight home game tonight following their 53-49 season opening loss to Cross Roads. Mario Black scored 14 points for Westwood. JaCory Furr added another 13 points and Brody Mclelland chipped in seven points for Westwood.
Scores by Quarter
Westwood – 19, 8, 11, 11 – 49
Cross Roads – 19, 8, 10, 15 – 53
The Panthers host “black out night” tonight against the Athens Hornets. Junior varsity is set to hit the court at 5 p.m. with varsity scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
Elkhart v. Cross Roads
ELKHART – The Elkhart Elks (0-1) are back home for the second of three straight home games. The Elks were downed, 43-33, against Huntington Friday night. Cade Starr tied for the game-high with 15 points. David McMorris added in nine, while Cale Starr put home another five.
Scores by Quarter
Elkhart – 11, 9, 5, 8 – 33
Cross Roads – 12, 10, 10, 11 – 43
The Elks will welcome Cross Roads tonight. Gametime is set to tipoff at 6 p.m.
Frankston at Bullard
BULLARD – The Frankston Indians open their 2019-20 campaign with a non-district road game against the Bullard Panthers. After a year hiatus from postseason action, the Indians hope for a return to the playoffs behind guard Jacob Bizzell, forward Clay Kennedy, center Jaiden Dillard, guard Brink Bizzell and Caleb Ramsey. A plethora of seniors were lost at the conclusion of last season and Frankston's new core hopes to return their program to prominence in 2020. Gametime against Bullard is set for 7:30 p.m.
Neches at Gary
GARY – The Neches Tigers open their 2019-20 campagin with a road matchup against the Gary Bobcats. The Tigers made it to the regional finals last year before a 48-43 defeat against Oakwood halted their state title run. The Tigers return all but five from that team this year. Tipoff is set for 6:15 p.m.
Girls Basketball Hoops
Westwood v. Alba-Golden
WESTWOOD – The Westwood Lady Panthers (0-2) have had a rough start to their 2019-20 campaign with back-to-back losses to Laneville and Kerens. Alba-Golden is coming off of a 54-31 loss against Kilgore Friday for their first loss of the season. The Lady Panthers will continue to search for their first win tonight. Varsity is scheduled for 6 p.m. tipoff.
Frankston v. Brook Hill
FRANKSTON – Frankston bounced back from their loss against Chapel Hill with a 42-29 victory over Grand Saline in the Grand Saline tournament Friday. Abbie Ramsey had a team-high nine points. Teallie Tatum added seven and Keryonna Eldridge contributed five points.
Scores by Quarter
Frankston – 9, 13, 9, 11
Grand Saline – 5, 12, 3, 9
The Lady Indians did take a 68-31 loss against Brownsboro in their final game of the tournament and hope to find the stride tonight against Brook Hill. Junior varsity is set for 5 p.m. tipoff with varsity to begin at 5 p.m.
Cayuga v. Laneville
LANEVILLE – The Cayuga Ladycats are set to begin their 2019-20 season tonight against the Laneville Lady Yellowjackets. The Ladycats suffered a second-straight bi-district round loss to Centerville at the end of last year's campaign. Six players were lost to graduation, which means a fresh crop of Ladycats are set to lead Cayuga to another playoff birth this year. Gametime is set for 5 p.m.
Other Friday night scores:
The Grapeland Sandiettes continue their dominate play with their 61-44 victory over Woodville Friday night. The win was their third straight as they enjoy a rest night tonight. Teira Jones dropped 20 points and 11 rebounds. Kenya Woods had a full stat sheet with 15 points, six rebounds and four assists. Keundra Harris tallied 14 points, four rebounds and four assists. Jessie Payne recorded 11 points, four boards and four dimes, while Tatiyana Bowie had seven boards and three assists.
