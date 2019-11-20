Elkhart 53, Cross Roads 46
ELKHART – The Elkhart Elks (1-1) now sit even on the season following their 53-46 victory over Cross Roads Tuesday.
Scores by quarter
Elkhart – 10, 18, 17, 8
Cross Roads – 10, 9, 11, 13
Elks scoring leaders: Ky Thomas: 25 points, Cale Starr: 11 points, Cade Starr: 8 points, Josh Davis: 3 points, Taylor Vasquez: 3 points
Next: 11/25, the Elks will host Fairfield. Gametime is set for 3:45 p.m. according to MaxPreps.
Bullard 41, Frankston 30
BULLARD – The Frankston Indians lost their season opener Tuesday,41-30, to the Bullard Panthers.
Scores by quarters
Frankston – 3, 2, 15, 10
Bullard – 5, 17, 8, 11
Next: 11/22. the Indians will host the Douglass Indians. Junior varsity is scheduled for 5 p.m. with varsity to follow.
Gary 60, Neches 52
GARY – The Neches Tigers (0-1) dropped their season opener in a close one to the Gary Bobcats.
Scores by quarter
Neches – 13, 17, 8, 14
Gary – 19. 14. 10, 17
Next: 11/22, the Tigers will travel to Westwood for a non-district matchup against the Panthers.
Girls Area Roundup
Frankston 62, Brook Hill 23
The Frankston Lady Indians (2-3) demolished Brook Hill Tuesday night by a whopping 49 points.
Scores by quarter
Frankston – 19, 19, 19, 5
Brook Hill – 8, 6, 3, 6
Lady Indians leading scorers: Keryonna Eldridge: 18 points, Abbie Ramsey: 11 points, Ja'Shalyn Hatton: 9 points, Maggie Caveness: 6 points, Tia Billingsly: 6 points
Next: 11/21-23, Frankston will participate in the Eustace tournament.
Cayuga 50, Laneville 16
Martinsville 38, Slocum 28
The Slocum Lady Mustangs dropped to 1-3 Tuesday night following their, 38-28, loss against Martinsville. Brooke Sims had a team-high 14 points on four three pointers. Bella McNeil added 12 points on the night. The Lady Mustangs will participate in the New Summerfield Tournament starting today.
