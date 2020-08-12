Palestine high school officials confirmed Wednesday a pair of student athletes has tested positive for coronavirus.
Administration officials and coaches followed the health protocol and notified parents of the students who may have had contact with the athletes.
Per a statement from Palestine Superintendent Jason Marshall:
“As of Wednesday our third day of school, we have had several students – including students who participate in extracurricular activities – who are currently being quarantined at home or who have been quarantined at home due to a positive COVID-19 test or a close family member having a positive Covid-19 test.
Each of our students who attends school is checked on a daily basis for COVID-19 symptoms, and if necessary they are sent home to be monitored and/or tested for COVID-19. These daily checks are in compliance with guidance from the Texas Education Agency.
Prior to the first day of school, any of our extracurricular students who were attending our summer camps or practices participated in a mandatory daily Covid-19 screening process. Again, these daily checks were in compliance with TEA guidelines and University Interscholastic League guidelines.
We are working diligently to educate our students on Covid-19 safety measures as well as working to maintain social distancing in our extracurricular programs as prescribed. But, the bottom line is that we anticipate having more COVID-19 cases throughout the school year, and we will do our best to assist families with those situations and to manage the adversity that those cases bring with them.”
The athletes made coaches aware they had possibly been exposed to COVID-19 before the start of mandatory practices, which began Aug. 3.
Athletic Director Lance Angel stated the virus was not contracted from attending practices, which has allowed them to move forward with their after school workouts.
"We were made aware before football season started of two students that had either been in close contact with a positive case or had tested positive. Neither student has participated in practice this season and both will be back only after following all protocols that will allow a safe return."
The students and their families have worked with us to follow the proper UIL and CDC guidelines."
The Wildcats practice schedule has not been affected, nor altered, since being notified of the positive case.
The Wildcats will travel to Wills Point for their first and only scrimmage, at 6:30 p.m, Aug. 20, Thursday.
Friday, Aug. 28, Palestine opens its season against former district opponent Van Vandals.
