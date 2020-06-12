The University Interscholastic League concluded their basketball presentations to honor the 2020 State Basketball Participants on Thursday.
Conference 2A Martin's Mill, San Saba, Shelbyville, Gruver; Conference 4A's Argyle, Stafford, Houston Yates, Oak Cliff; and Conference 6A's Northside Brandeis, Duncanville, Dickinson and Wylie were all giving individual ceremonies via zoom Thursday afternoon.
Martin's Mill was on the road to a possible undefeated season as they entered their semifinals matchup against San Saba 39-0. The Mustangs made their sixth tournament appearance this year and were shooting for their first state title since 149 and their first overall in Conference 2A.
San Saba was enjoying a cinderella ride as they made their first tournament appearance since 1928. They were 21-8 at the time of their semifinals matchup.
Shelbyville was on their third straight tournament appearance (fifth overall) and working on a completing a back-to-back state championship title run. They had defeated the Grapeland Sandies, 72-65, to reach the semifinals and were scheduled to play against Gruver.
Gruver was on their 10th tournament appearance. They were defeated by Shelbyville in the state championship last year. Gruver's last state title came in 1966.
After a two-year hiatus, Argyle made their way back into the state tournamnet with a 33-4 record. They were looking to add their second state title after winning it in 3A in 2012.
Stafford made their seventh tournament appearance this year, but it was just their first since 2010. They won a thriller, 49-48, over Boerne the round before and was set to matchup against Argyle in the semifinals.
Houston Yates was matched up against the 2019 reigning 4A champions Oak Cliff Faith Family Academy. Houston Yates entered the matchup 26-4. Oak Cliff was 24-13 and still had apirations of adding their second state title in program history.
Northside Brandeis made their state tournament debut this year. They were 33-3 entering the semifinals after already recording their best season in program history.
They were pinned against reigning 6A state champion Duncanville. The Panthers entered 29-5 and were looking for their fifth title in program history.
6A Dickinson was making their first state tournament appearance since 1955. They entered their semifnals matchuo against Wylie (32-7) with a 32-5 record.
