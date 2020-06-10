The University Interscholastic League held a special presentation to honor the 2020 State Basketball Participants on Wednesday.
Conference 1A La Poynor, Conference 3A Dallas Madison and San Antonio Cole, along with Conferece 5A teams San Antonio Wagner, Mansfield Timberview, Lancaster and Fort Bend were all giving individual ceremonies via zoom Wednesday afternoon.
The La Poynor Flyers made their ninth tournament appearance this year and were working on their sixth state championship in program history – their last coming during the 1994-95 season.
The Flyers had defeated Nazareth in the semifinals and were scheduled to square off against Slidell in the state championship.
Dallas Madison made their 11th appearance in the state tournament and were shooting for their third state title in four years. They finished their season with a 22-12 record after besting Coldspring-Oakhurst in the semifinals.
San Antonio Cole added their seventh state tournament trip this past season and were looking for their first state title since 1989 – and their second in school history. They finished the season with a 32-6 record after defeating Peaster in the semifinals.
San Antonio Wagner and Mansfield Timberview were scheduled to play Thursday night in the semfinals, but fell victim to the UIL suspending play due to COVID-19. SA Wagner made their fifth tournament appearance this year and finished with a 35-5 record. They were hoping to capture their first state championship in program history.
Timberview reached their fourth tournament appearance this year with a 29-8 record. They were gunning for back-to-back state titles and their third trophy in four years.
Lancaster had only lost one game this year and was looking to extend their streak with a win over Fort Bend. They had an opportunity to capture their third title in school history after securing back-to-back championships in 2015 and 2016.
They finished the season with a 36-1 record.
Fort Bend made their first state tournament appearance since 2011 and only their fourth in school history.
They have no state titles on their slate and finished this season with a 33-5 record.
The UIL's virtual ceremony will continue today at 11 a.m. beginning with Conference 2A's Martin's Mill, San Saba, Shelbyville and Gruver.
They'll be followed by Conference 4A's Argyle, Stafford, Houston Yates and Oak Cliff Faith Family at 1 p.m.
Finally, Conference 6A Northside Brandeis, Duncanville, Dickinson and Wylie will be at 2 p.m.
Live video will be available on the UIL website and the UIL Youtube page.
