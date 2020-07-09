There are some new UIL updates for requirements on Strength and Conditioning allowing workouts that will allow them to resume on July 13.
Less than 12 hours after the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association (WIAA) released a statement that would delay the start of football season, the University Interscholastic League (UIL) in Texas released updated strength and conditioning guidelines allowing schools to resume their sport-specific instruction on July 13 after a nearly two-week pause.
With the updated guidelines, access to the locker room will now be allowed as well as drills involving one or more athletes.
Face coverings such as masks are mandatory except for those actively exercising. Other guidelines include a mandatory masks requirement for parents and guests who visit workouts. It is additionally required that students, staff, and visitors wear face covering when entering and upon exiting facilities and practice areas.
Additionally, the previously announced “Period of no Activity” dates of July 20-21, 2020 have been rescinded, allowing schools to open facilities to student-athletes.
Attendance at workouts must be optional for students and in compliance with the rules for Summer Strength/Conditioning Programs & Sport Specific Skill Instruction noted below. In addition to on-campus workout options, schools should consider providing students guidance for working out at home or remotely away from school.
This can include virtual workouts, emailed or otherwise electronically delivered workout instructions, or any delivery model approved by the local school district.
Attendance records shall be kept, however, students shall not be required or allowed to make up missed days or workouts.
Schools must develop mitigation plans as described above in order to provide students access to locker rooms and shower facilities beginning July 13, 2020. Students may not be given access to locker rooms or shower facilities prior to that date.
All surfaces in workout areas should be thoroughly disinfected throughout and at the end of each day.
No clothing or towels may be laundered on site or shared during workouts.
There can be no shared water or food.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.