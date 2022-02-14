The 2022 University Interscholastic League girls playoffs begin with five Anderson County teams prepared to begin their playoff journeys.
The Palestine Ladycats, Frankston Maidens, Neches Lady Tigers, Oakwood Lady Panthers and Slocum Lady Mustangs all have clinched their spot in the bi-district round of the playoffs. The Cayuga Ladycats had a play-in game Friday against Cross Roads to determine the playoff spot in District 19-2A (check website for updated results).
The Ladycats finished first in District 17-4A and a perfect 10-0. They’re paired against District 18-4A fourth seed China Springs Tuesday at Corsicana High School. The Ladycats are led by reigning District MVP Ay’Lasia Fantroy who had 21 points in their district finale against the Jasper Lady Dawgs. Fantroy has been the team’s facilitator all season and was nearly unstoppable during their 10-game district stretch. Four of her past six games has resulted in 20-point performances. In the two she didn’t eclipse the 20-point mark she scored 16 and 15.
The Ladycats also welcomed back Jan’aa Johnson from her break as she put up 16 against Jasper.
“It’s nice to have Jan’aa back,” Anderson said following their win over Jasper. “We’ve been missing her. She’s a physical presence inside. Her upside is huge. She has no idea where she could go with all that athletic ability. She just must stay in the gym. She has all the tools.”
China Springs enters the bi-district round 13-20 on the year and 5-5 in district. They secured a 47-29 win over the Mexia Ladycats in their district finale that ended their three-game losing streak. The Lady Cougars do boast a bit of playoff experience, though they’ll be without three of their seniors from last season. Palestine is currently ranked 18th in Class 4A.
Frankston finished third in District 19-2A as they look towards another fruitful playoff run. They were one of the top stories of last year’s playoffs as they upset the LaPoynor Lady Flyers in the Regional Quarterfinals, 59-55. They eventually fell in the Regional Semifinals to third-ranked Douglass, 60-45. The Maidens will be without Abby Ramsey who led them in scoring during their run and Tia Billingsly.
However, Kaylee Davis, Brianna Looney, Maggie Caveness and Jashalyn Hatton are a few of the returnees from that team. Added to the mix is standout freshman guard Wila Davis who has given the team another ball handler and scorer.
They’re paired against District 20-2A district runner-up Centerville Lady Tigers who are 21-12 and 9-3 in district. Centerville had their playoff run ended by Martin’s Mill last year in the Regional Quarterfinals after they bested Cayuga and Bremond. The Lady Tigers returned majority of their roster. Their game is set for 6 p.m. Monday at Fairfield High School.
The Neches Lady Tigers were crowned district champions of District 27-A after finishing with a 9-1 record. The Lady Tigers introduced a plethora of new faces to their key rotation after losing multiple players to graduation. Neches reached the state tournament for the first time since 2013 last year before falling to Dodd City in the semifinals.
The Lady Tigers have relied on multiple scorers this season. Kacie Trimble, Abigail Spaith and Aubrey Kincaide have all found themselves near the top of the scoring ladder in the past few games. Trimble finished with 29 points in their win over Kennard, while Kincaide finished as their highest scorer in their recent outing with 14. Against Oakwood, it was Sealy Hines’ 18 and Joely Jenkins’ 17 that led them to a 73-19 win.
They’ll try to carry that momentum over to their bi-district round matchup Monday at 7:30 p.m. against Goodrich. Goodrich enters with a 5-17 record and a 2-6 finish to district. This is their first playoff appearance since 2017. Neches is currently ranked sixth in Class 1A.
The Slocum Lady Mustangs have a tough battle Monday against seventh-ranked LaPoynor Monday at Tyler Junior College. This is Slocum’s first playoff appearance since 2019. Marlee Lasiter has been their top scorers and helped guide them to a third-place finish in District 20-2A.
