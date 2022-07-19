SAN ANTONIO – The possibility of creating a Class 7A continues to be a topic of discussion amongst the UIL, but adding a larger class is not likely to occur for the 2024-2025 and 2025-2026 school years.
“It’s really a math problem,” said Jamey Harrison, the University Interscholastic League’s deputy director said on Sunday at the organization’s annual new conference as part of the Texas High School Coaches Association’s coaching school.
Harrison explained there are 500 schools in Class 5A and 6A combined and 190 in Class 4A.
“You’re going to need about 600 schools to make that work,” Harrison said. “We know we have 500. Where’s that other 100 going to come from? When you look from the bottom of the current 5A down to pick up another 100 schools, you’ve got to go pretty deep to get the enrollment. You get in that 1,100, 1,200, 1,300 range, there aren’t just that many schools.”
The UIL has not grown that much over the last two years, going from 1,359 schools for the 2020-22 alignment to 1,387 for the 2022-24 realignment that took place in February. The UIL went 34 years with 5A as the top classification before adding 6A for the 2014-15 school year.
“When you look from the bottom down to pick up another 100 schools, you’ve got to go pretty deep in the enrollment spectrum,” Harrison said. “If you get in that 1,100, 1,200, 1,300 range, there are just not that many schools. To pick up a full extra 100, you have to go too far to make 7A work currently.”
Harrison also discussed the issues created by Class 5A schools opting up from Division II to Division I in football.
“We’re trying to fine tune those knobs where we keep them as equal as the total number of schools in Division I and Division II as we can,” Harrison said. “We still have a lot of things to work out in 5A split conferences. There’s some conversations about why you can opt in or how many can opt up because it’s really the opt ups that impact the overall final process.”
Class 4A picked up a new sport as the UIL decided to add swimming and diving for the upcoming school year.
Class 4A swimming will include four regions instead of the eight for Class 5A and 6A. The Class 4A state meet will be held the week before the 5A/6A state meet at a site to be determined.
Nothing on NIL
Some states allow high school athletes to benefit as college athletes do from their name, image and likeness (NIL).
Texas is not one of those states. High school athletes receiving benefits is not allowed by state law.
Harrison said the UIL would not announce any policies on NIL unless the state Legislature makes it legal.
