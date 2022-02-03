The University Interscholastic League released the biennial Reclassification and Realignment for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years Thursday morning. Here is the breakdown of what you will see for the upcoming fall season.
Palestine Wildcats
The Palestine Wildcats remain in District 9-4A Division I where they had back-to-back playoff appearances under head coach Lance Angel. The Wildcats will say goodbye to the Mabank Panthers and welcome in the Jacksonville Indians who step down from District 9-5A DII. The Palestine-Jacksonville game has been an annual non-district matchup. Jacksonville had won the previous two matchups against the Wildcats before they fell to Palestine, 51-27, in 2021. Jacksonville finished 1-6 in district and 1-9 overall in 2021.
Palestine’s basketball and volleyball programs move from District 17-4A DI to 18. They bring Rusk with them into a new district that includes Bullard, Hudson, Jacksonville, and Madisonville.
Westwood Panthers
The Westwood Panthers remain in District 9-3A DI along with Coldspring-Oakhurst, Crockett, Diboll and Huntington. Missing from their district will be the annual district rivalry between them and the Elkhart Elks. Westwood also loses the Trinity Tigers. Both schools will be replaced by the Shepherd Pirates and Woodville Eagles. The Eagles make their way from District 10-3A DI where they finished 7-4 on the year and 5-1 in district. They defeated the Crockett Bulldogs in the bi-district round of the playoffs, 41-6. Shepherd had much less success in District 10-4A DI. They finished 0-5 in district and 2-8 overall. They were 1-9 in 2020. They played both Diboll and Coldspring in 2021 where they were defeated 26-12 by the Lumberjacks and pulled out an 18-14 win over Coldspring.
Westwood basketball and volleyball will remain in District 20-3A with Buffalo, Elkhart, Fairfield, Franklin, Groesbeck and Teague. The Panthers add the Mexia Blackcats to their district slate, while they also lose the Crockett Bulldogs.
Elkhart Elks
The Elkhart Elks move down from Division I to District 13-3A DII. They’ll join Buffalo, Clifton, Florence, Lexington and Rogers – the closest of those being the 40-minute drive to Buffalo. The Elks can look forward to at least a two-hour travel any road game that doesn’t include the Bison. The Elks beat Buffalo on the final play of the game last year, 34-33. The district does lose reigning state champion Franklin Lions. Rogers returns as the district runner-up as they finished 5-1 in district and 7-4 overall.
The Elks basketball and volleyball teams remain seated in District 20-3A with Buffalo, Westwood, Fairfield, Groesbeck and Teague. The Elks add the Mexia Blackcats and lose Crockett from their district slate.
Frankston Indians
The Frankston Indians move up from District 9-2A DI to District 10. They’ll still see District 9-2A champion Beckville in their new district, along with Big Sandy, Hawkins, Union Grove and Ore City. The face on the schedule will be the Harleton Wildcats. Harleton steps down from District 11-3A DII where they finished fourth. They ended the year 3-3 in district and 4-7 on the year after losing to Newton in the bi-district round of the playoffs. Frankston loses Price Carlisle and Linden-Kildare from their district schedule.
One of the toughest basketball districts in the state remains together as Frankston stays in District 19-2A with Cayuga, Kerens, LaPoynor and Martin’s Mill. They add Malakoff to their slate, while losing Cross Roads.
Grapeland Sandies
The Grapeland Sandies stand pat in District 11-2A DI, but will add big hitter Timpson to their district slate. Timpson comes in from District 10-2A where they were back-to-back district champs and a two-time state semifinalist team. Garrison, Joaquin, San Augustine, Shelbyville and West Sabine make up a completely new district field for the Sandies. Garison, Shelbyville and Joaquin all finished 2-2 in District 10-2A. West Sabine comes up from District 11-2A DII where they finished 3-3 and 4-7 overall.
Grapeland basketball and volleyball both sit still in district 20-2A. They’ll see Centerville, Groveton, Jewett Leon, Latexo and Lovelady. Missing from their district is the Slocum Mustangs who realigned to class 1A.
Cayuga Wildcats
The Cayuga Wildcats move from District 8-2A to District 7. They’ll still see Italy, Axtell and Kerens as the familiar faces. Added to their district schedule will be Itasca, Malakoff and Rio Vista. Cayuga reunites with Malakoff after being in their district during the 2019-20 season. Itasca finished 0-6 in district 7-2A last year and 1-9 overall. Rio Vista was 1-5 in the same district and 3-6 overall.
Cayuga basketball and volleyball district remains mostly the same with the usual suspects of Frankston, Kerens, LaPoynor and Martin’s Mills. They add Malakoff to their district schedule, while losing Cross Roads.
Slocum Mustangs
The Slocum Mustangs will step down from Class 2A to Class 1A. The Mustangs join District 27-1A with Apple Springs, Groveton Centerville, Kennard, Laneville, Martinsville, Neches and Wells.
Neches Tigers
The Neches Tigers standstill in District 27-1A as they added the Slocum Mustangs to their district schedule.
Oakwood Panthers
The Oakwood Panthers 6-man football team moves from District 13-1A to District 9-1A where they’ll join Apple Springs, Ladonia Fannindel and Trinidad.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.