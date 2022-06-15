The University Interscholastic League approved several items and took no action on several others related to athletics at the legislative council meeting Tuesday afternoon in Round Rock.
Taking the rare step of outright rejecting a proposal, the UIL Legislative Council turned away a controversial proposal to bar freshman athletes from participating in varsity competition during its meeting in Round Rock.
It was one of several proposals the committee heard on Tuesday.
The committee took no action on a proposal to add a shot clock to high school boys and girls basketball in the state.
Another topic that generates discussion, the UIL decided not to follow other states, who use the National Federation rules that have chosen to add a shot clock in recent years.
Other items the committee denied, rejected or took no action on included a proposal to move soccer from the spring to the fall; a proposal to include eighth place scoring for track and field meets; and a proposal to allow the three-inning run rule for the bi-district and area softball playoffs; a proposal to alter the language of softball scrimmages per week; and a proposal to limit or eliminate scratching of officials by coaches.
Among the items authorized for the council to study were the proposal to require a best-of-three series for all rounds of the Class 5A and 6A baseball playoffs up to the state tournament; a proposal to allow both head and assistant golf coaches to actively coach on the course during tournaments; a proposal to allow sixth grade participation at the 1A level; a proposal to amend junior high track and field meet start times; and a proposal to study participation protocol for UIL member schools competing against non-UIL schools.
