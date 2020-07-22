With most of the state's eyes focused on high school football Tuesday, the University Interscholastic League also released changes for the upcoming basketball season.
No tournaments or showcases involving public schools will be allowed during the 2020-21 season – an invetiable decision given how many schools officials would have to account for in one place.
Even the region tournament playoff format has been nixed this season, but the state tournament in San Antonion will stay in place.
The regional tournaments, which were comprised of the region semifinals and region final to decide who makes the state tourney, typically are played at one site for each region on the Friday and Saturday before the state tournament.
With the new schedule, the girls basketball region semifinals will be Feb. 23 or 23 and the region final on Feb. 26 or 27 with the state tournament running March 4-6 at the Alamodome.
The boys region semifinals will be March 1 or March 2 and the region final will be March 4, 5 or 6. The state tournament is March 11-13.
The first day for girls games is Nov. 6. Boys games can begin on Nov. 13. Each team will be limited to a 27-game regular season schedule.
