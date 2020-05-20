In an email sent to Texas high school football coaches on Tuesday, the University Interscholastic League plans to begin limited summer strength and conditioning on June 8.
“UIL is aware of Governor Abbott’s announcement [Monday]. We are currently, and have been, working with the appropriate state officials to allow schools to begin limited summer strength and conditioning on June 8, 2020,” an email from UIL Director of Athletics Dr. Susan Elza read.
Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Monday the second phase to reopen Texas amid the coronavirus pandemic. It included opening gyms, and youth sports and summer camps, which may resume at the end of the month.
He also announced that professional sports without fans may start back up at the end of the month.
“Let’s be clear, COVID-19 still exists in Texas,” Abbott said Monday from the Texas Capitol. “Our goal is to find ways to coexist with COVID-19 as safely as possible.”
There has been no high school sports in Texas since March 16.
The state’s three largest high school organizations — UIL, TAPPS and SPC — all canceled spring activities and state championships during the pandemic.
For the UIL, it also meant practices, rehearsals and workouts remained suspended until further notice.
However, remote instructions is still allowed.
The UIL was into the first day of the boys basketball state championship in San Antonio on March 12, when the event was suspended after four games. All three organizations hung on as long as they could, but the SPC (Southwest Preparatory Conference) canceled its spring on April 6.
The UIL and TAPPS followed on April 17 after Abbott announced schools would remain closed for the rest of the school year. Two days later, the football state 7-on-7 tournament, which was set for the end of June, was canceled.
Other spring sports affected included soccer, track, golf, tennis, softball, baseball and spring football.
