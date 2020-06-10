TZ and sport specific instruction programs around safety precautions in regards to the coronavirus pandemic.
Among the changes made just days after the guidelines went into effect this past Monday include increased indoor capacity and group sizes as well as the removal of the coach-to-student ratio.
Starting on June 22, teams can now have 50 percent of their indoor capacity, up from the current 25 percent allowed, and the number of students working in outdoor groups will go from a maximum of 15 to a a maximum of 25 and those in indoor groups will increase from a max of 10 students to a max of 15 students.
Effective immediately, the ratio of needing one coach per 20 students in attendance has been removed.
The UIL also altered its wording in regards to cleaning equipment, saying those surfaces should be thoroughly disinfected before and after use. The initial guideline said that equipment must be thoroughly disinfected.
