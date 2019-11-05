Westwood v. Lexington (28-13, 13-1)
Location: North Zulch High School
The Westwood Lady Panthers face a similar opponent Tuesday night in the Lexington Lady Eagles – a top-25 TGCA ranked program. The Lady Panthers matched up against Lexington in the first-round last year before they were ultimately taken down in three sets. The Lady Eagles have won 16 of their past 17 matchups, but are just 9-10 at neutral sites. They were defeated by the West Lady Trojans in the area round of the playoffs last year. Match time is set for 6:30 p.m.
Coach Dayln Harris “three keys to victory:”
1. Solid in serve/receive
2. Minimizing errors/No missed serves
3. Communication
“When our passing is on point we are able to keep our opponents out out of system because are hitters are impressive,” Harris said. “[We have] to understand that when we don't have momentum there's always another ball coming and that's important.”
Though Lexington is coming in with momentum after losing one game in district, the Lady Panthers are ready to compete.
Elkhart v. Troy (33-7, 10-4)
Location: Madisonville High School
The Elkhart Lady Elks take a sizable amount of momentum with them into playoffs. Head Coach Davin Shulz said his team was a better unit during the second half of district play. They proved it as they won five of their final six games down the stretch with a four-set victory over Westwood to cap the season off.
Coach Davin Shulz “three keys to victory:”
1. Serve/Receive
2. Presence at the net
3. Outside Hitters must get hot
Coach Shulz believes his Lady Elks squad is prime for an upset if they can accomplish those three items. Elkhart will hope to nullify Troy's agressiveness and protect themselves against their “dynamic offense.”
Game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
Grapeland v. Centerville
Location: Fairfield High School
The Grapeland Sandiettes get a repeat match against their 2018 first-round opponent in the Centerville Lady Tigers tonight. Grapeland was dismissed in four sets last year against Centerville and will look to repay them tonight. Match is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
Coach Shundrea Butler “three keys to victory:”
1. Communication
2. Focus
3. Have fun
Coach Butler believes their team chemistry and growth throughout the season has prepared them for the playoff atmosphere they'll experience tonight.
Cayuga v. Normangee
Location: Fairfield High Schoo
After closing out district play with a four set victory over Kerens, the Cayuga Ladycats enter postseason play on a four-game winning streak. They're matched up against Normangee tonight who they swept in the bi-district round of the 2018 playoffs.
Coach Magen Humphries “three keys to victory:”
1. Elminate unforced erros
2. Push offense
3. Play composed
“Normangee played in a really tough district,” Humphries said. “They battle tough competition, which ahs prepared them for the playoff type atmosphere.”
Confidence in the Ladycats locker room is high as they hope for similar results to their 2018 battle against the Lady Panthers.
Neches is idle tonight.
