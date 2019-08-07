VOLLEYBALL
Tuesday's Aug. 6
Non-District
Mildred Lady Eagles def. Palestine Lady Wildcats
13-25, 17-25, 25-19. 16-15
The Palestine Lady Wildcats competed in a non-district contest against the Mildred Lady Eagles Tuesday night. Mildred defeated Palestine three sets to one. Palestine stats are the following:
KILLS – K. White 7, A. Fantroy 3, M. Thompson 3, S. Arthur 8, K. Wood 7, J. Johnson 2. BLOCKS – K. White 1, A. Fantroy 1, S. Arthur 2, K. Wood 3, J. Johnson 3. DIGS – K. Danchak 2, A. Fantroy 1, S. Harris 1, R. Hanzik 3, S. Arthur 1, K. Wood 3. ASSISTS – K. Danchak 1, K. Litynesky 5, M. Thompson 7, S. Arthur 1, K. Wood 8.
Next game: Palestine v. Malakoff, Aug. 8, 8 a.m.
Westwood Lady Panthers def. Huntington Lady Red Devils
25-8, 22-25, 25-17, 25-20
The Westwood Lady Panthers had a home non-district affair against the Huntington Lady Devils Tuesday night. Stout efforts from Shamaya Downie and Avery Jenkins allowed Westwood to down the Lady Devils 3-1. Stats for the Lady Panthers are the following:
KILLS – J. Carter 7, J. Weston 9, T. Davis 5, S. Downie 20. ACES – B. Grigsby 1, J. Weston 1. BLOCKS - T. Davis 5. DIGS – M. Nettles 6, B. Grigsby 1, J. Weston 5, K. Sumrow 8. ASSISTS – A. Jenkins 38, M. Nettles 2.
Next game: Central Heights Varsity Tournament, Aug. 8
