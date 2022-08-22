Leon Tournament
Beckville 2, Cayuga 0
LEON – The Cayuga Ladycats came home as the Gold Bracket Consolation champions after sweeping the Beckville Ladycats Saturday at Leon’s 52nd Annual Volleyball Invitational.
It was a rewarding weekend for Cayuga as they went 7-2 overall. They finished Friday pool play undefeated with wins over Palestine, Teague and Tom Bean. They also boasted wins over Franklin, Snook and Livington during the tournament.
Their lone two losses came against Leon and Bremond who played each other for the tournament championship. Cayuga fought through a tight pair of sets against Beckville – 25-21, 25-23 – for their seventh win. Cayuga returns home Tuesday against Palmer before participating in the Athens Volleyball Invitational Thursday.
Wortham 2, Palestine 0
LEON – The Palestine Ladycats concluded day three of the Leon tournament Saturday as the runner up in the Bronze Bracket. They began Saturday with a three set win over Lovelady before downing Livingston in three sets as well.
To end the day they fell in two sets against Wortham – 27-25, 25-19. The Ladycats return home Tuesday against Chapel Hill for senior night.
Eustace Tournament
Palmer 2, Westwood 0
EUSTACE – The Westwood Lady Panthers fell against Palmer in the Gold Bracket of the Chuck Powers Invitational in Honor of Magie Green Saturday in Eustace.
Westwood began their day against Scurry0Rosser where they fell in two sets before bouncing back with a two-set win over Blooming Grove. The Lady Panthers played Palmer for third place in the Gold Brackett, but were defeated in two sets – 25-15, 25-17.
Westwood returns home Tuesday where they’ll host Rains before they travel to Edgewood Thursday for their tournament.
Elkhart 2, Palmer 1
EUSTACE – The Elkhart Lady Elks placed fourth in the Gold Bracket at Eustace’s Volleyball Invitational Saturday.
The Lady Elks defeated Palmer in three sets but lost to both Eustace and Scurry-Roser in two sets. Elkhart travels to Crockett Tuesday. Following that non-district contest, they’ll travel to Athens Thursday for their volleyball invitational.
Grand Saline 2, Frankston 0
EUSTACE – The Frankston Maidens suffered losses in both of their Silver Bracket games in Eustace Saturday. They lost to Grand Saline in two sets before falling to Kaufman JV in three sets – 21-25, 25-19, 14-16.
Frankston will host Eustace Tuesday for their season home opener.
