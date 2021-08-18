Cayuga 3, Westwood 1
PALESTINE – The Cayuga Ladycats took down the Westwood Lady Panthers in four sets Tuesday evening – 25-17, 25-22, 23-25, 20-25. Cayuga travels to Eustace this weekend for their second tournament of the season. Westwood hosts its volleyball tournament beginning Thursday.
Elkhart Doubleheader
GILMER – The Elkhart Lady Elks dropped back-to-back games in their doubleheader against Gilmer and Marshall Tuesday evening. The Lady Elks took on Gilmer first where they were swept – 25-13, 25-11, 25-19. They immediately returned to the court for the second part of the doubleheader against Marshall where they lost in straight sets – 25-10, 25-13, 25-14. The Lady Elks travel to Eustace Thursday for their second tournament of the season.
Frankston 3, Buffalo 0
FRANKSTON – The Frankston Maidens returned from their silver bracket championship weekend with a sweep of the Buffalo Lady Bison Tuesday – 25-8, 25-20, 25-14. The Maidens return to action Thursday where they will participate in the Eustace volleyball invitational.
Fairfield 3, Neches 0
FAIRFIELD – The Neches Lady Tigers were swept by the Fairfield Lady Eagles Tuesday – 25-22, 26-24, 25-17. The Lady Tigers return to action this weekend at the Westwood volleyball invitational.
Grapeland Doubleheader
KENNARD – The Grapeland Sandiettes earned a pair of sweeps in their doubleheader matches against Kennard and Hudson Tuesday. Individual set scores were not reported. Grapeland returns to the court Thursday at Westwood's volleyball invitational.
