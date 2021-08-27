Palestine Ladycats (1-1)
EDGEWOOD – The Palestine Ladycats went 1-1 in pool play at their Edgewood tournament. They began the day by defeating Miller Grove in three sets – 19-25, 25-22, 15-9.
Monique Thompson led the offense with 11 kills. Rylie Schwab had 14 digs and Hannah Holmes had 17 assists.
In their second game, they lost to Farmersville in straight sets – 8-25, 16-25. The Ladycats return to action Saturday for bracket play.
Cayuga Ladycats (3-0)
ATHENS – The Cayuga Ladycats continue to enjoy dominant first days of tournament play. The Ladycats swept through their Thursday slate. They began with a three set victory over Tyler – 26-28, 26-24, 25-20.
They defeated Mexia in three sets – 21-25, 25-18, 25-22. They ended day one with a sweep of Terrell – 25-14, 25-21.
