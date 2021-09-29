Cayuga Ladycats

The Cayuga Ladycats moved to 6-0 in district play after sweeping the Grapeland Sandiettes Tuesday evening.

 COURTESY PHOTO

Groesbeck 3, Westwood 2

GROESBECK – The Westwood Lady Panthers (3-3) were given their third loss of district play Tuesday evening in a competitive five-set bout against the Groesbeck Lady Goats – 25-9, 22-25, 22-25, 25-22, 14-16.

The Lady Panthers return home Friday as they host the Teague Lady Lions.

Teague 3, Elkhart 2

TEAGUE – The Elkhart Lady Elks (1-4) dropped their fourth consecutive game Tuesday against the Teague Lady Lions in five sets – 25-9, 22-25, 22-25, 25-22, 14-16.

Elkhart is back on the road Friday as they matchup against the Buffalo Lady Bison.

Cross Roads, 3, Frankston 1

CROSS ROADS – The Frankston Maidens (3-3) had their three-game win streak snapped Tuesday as they fell in four sets against Cross Roads – 20-25, 25-22, 23-25, 21-25.

The Maidens host the Franklin Lady Lions Friday for their sixth district game.

Cayuga 3, Grapeland 0

CAYUGA – The Cayuga Ladycats (6-0) picked up their SIXTH consecutive district win Tuesday after defeating the Grapeland Sandiettes (1-4) in straight sets – 25-7, 25-9, 25-7.

The Grapeland Sandiettes host the Neches Lady Tigers Friday, while Cayuga host the Oakwood Lady Panthers 10 a.m. Saturday.

Neches 3, Trinidad 0

TRINIDAD – The Neches Lady Tigers (5-1) got back in the win colum Tuessday after beating Trinidad in straight sets. The Lady Tigers travel to Grapeland Friday for a meeting with the Sandiettes.

Tags

Trending Video