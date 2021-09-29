Groesbeck 3, Westwood 2
GROESBECK – The Westwood Lady Panthers (3-3) were given their third loss of district play Tuesday evening in a competitive five-set bout against the Groesbeck Lady Goats – 25-9, 22-25, 22-25, 25-22, 14-16.
The Lady Panthers return home Friday as they host the Teague Lady Lions.
Teague 3, Elkhart 2
TEAGUE – The Elkhart Lady Elks (1-4) dropped their fourth consecutive game Tuesday against the Teague Lady Lions in five sets – 25-9, 22-25, 22-25, 25-22, 14-16.
Elkhart is back on the road Friday as they matchup against the Buffalo Lady Bison.
Cross Roads, 3, Frankston 1
CROSS ROADS – The Frankston Maidens (3-3) had their three-game win streak snapped Tuesday as they fell in four sets against Cross Roads – 20-25, 25-22, 23-25, 21-25.
The Maidens host the Franklin Lady Lions Friday for their sixth district game.
Cayuga 3, Grapeland 0
CAYUGA – The Cayuga Ladycats (6-0) picked up their SIXTH consecutive district win Tuesday after defeating the Grapeland Sandiettes (1-4) in straight sets – 25-7, 25-9, 25-7.
The Grapeland Sandiettes host the Neches Lady Tigers Friday, while Cayuga host the Oakwood Lady Panthers 10 a.m. Saturday.
Neches 3, Trinidad 0
TRINIDAD – The Neches Lady Tigers (5-1) got back in the win colum Tuessday after beating Trinidad in straight sets. The Lady Tigers travel to Grapeland Friday for a meeting with the Sandiettes.
