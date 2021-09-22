Lufkin 3, Palestine 0
LUFKIN – The Palestine Ladycats were swept in their final non-district game of the season against the Lufkin Lady Panthers – 25-12, 25-12, 25-16.
Monique Thompson led the Ladycats with seven kills. Jan'aa Johnson followed her with four. Savannah Alder had a team high three service aces. She also had seven digs and seven assists, along with Kyi'marri Ester who had seven digs. Ryle Schwab led the team with 11.
The Ladycats open district Friday, at home, against Center.
Franklin 3, Elkhart 0
ELKHART – The Elkhart Lady Elks suffered their third loss of district Tuesday in a straight set loss against the Franklin Lady Lions – 25-20, 25-11, 26-24.
Elkhart (1-3) returns home Friday for their fifth district contest against the Fairfield Lady Eagles.
Frankston 3, Grapeland 0
FRANKSTON – The Frankston Maidens secured their second district win of the season over the Grapeland Sandiettes Tuesday – 25-12, 25-13, 25-8.
Frankston (2-2) hosts Kerens Friday. Grapeland returns home for a district contest against Cross Roafs.
Cayuga 3, Trinidad 0
CAYUGA – The Cayuga Ladyats (4-0) secured their fourth consecutive district win Tuesday in straight sets against Trinidad – 25-14, 25-13, 25-11.
The Ladycats will battle undefeated Neches Saturday in Neches.
Neches 3, Kerens 0
KERENS – The Neches Lady Tigers (4-0) earned their fourth win of district with a sweep of Kerens – 25-11, 25-17, 25-17.
The Lady Tigers host undefeated Cayuga Saturday.
