Cayuga Ladycats

 JUWAN LEE

Carthage 3, Palestine 0

CARTHAGE – The Palestine Ladycats fell to Carthage Tuesday night – 23-25, 10-25, 17-25 – in their final game of the first round of district.

Monique Thompson had 14 kills on the night. Savannah Alder had 18 assists and Rylie Schwab had a team high of 12 digs. The Ladycats (2-2) will be playing Hudson at home on Friday in a non-conference match. Varsity only at 4:30 pm. 

Franklin 3, Westwood 0

PALESTINE – The Westwood Lady Panthers fell were defeated in straight sets Tuesday night – 25-22, 25-22, 25-22 – against the Franklin Lady Lions.

The Lady Panthers (3-5) travel to Fairfield for their second district meet up with the Lady Eagles.

Groesbeck 3, Elkahrt 1

GROESBECK – The Elkhart Lady Elks (2-6) lost in four sets Tuesday evening against the Groesbeck Lady Goats – 22-25, 25-18, 11-25, 15-25.

The Lady Elks sit in sixth place in district 20-3A and will host Crockett Friday.

Cayuga 3, Cross Roads 0

CAYUGA – The Cayuga Ladycats have yet to lose a set through district as they swept Cross Roads Tuesday – 25-12, 25-14, 25-12.

The Ladycats (8-0) travel to Frankston Saturday for a chance at sweeping the season series.

Grapeland 3, Oakwood 1

GRAPELAND – The Grapeland Sandiettes took down the Oakwood Lady Panthers in four sets – 25-15, 25-13, 21-25, 25-22 .

The Sandiettes travel to Kerens Saturday, while Oakwood travels to Neches the same day. Both matches are scheduled for 10 a.m.

