Cumberland Academy 3, Westwood 1
CUMBERLAND – The Westwood Lady Panthers dropped Tuesday's road game against Cumberland Academy in four sets – 23-25, 20-25, 26-24, 24-26. Westwood continues their road trip Friday against Franklin.
Cayuga 3, Grand Saline 0
GRAND SALINE – The Cayuga Ladycats turned in their second consecutive win Tuesday with a sweep of Grand Saline – 25-23, 25-22, 25-23.
Eustace 3, Elkhart 0
EUSTACE – The Elkhart Lady Elks were swept Tuesday night against the Eustace Lady Dawgs – 25-14, 25-17, 25-14. The Lady Elks will play their district opener Friday, at home, against Groesbeck.
