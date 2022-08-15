Frankston Volleyball

 Juwan Lee

Mildred 2, Palestine 1

PALESTINE – The Palestine Ladycats were 2-3 this past weekend as they hosted their first tournament of the season. The Ladycats tournament weekend was ended by Mildred in three sets during the gold bracket matches – 23-25, 25-22, 10-15.

The Ladycats are back in action Thursday as they travel to Leon for their 52nd Varsity Volleyball Tournament.

Elkhart 2, Gary 0

CENTRAL HEIGHTS – The Elkhart Lady Elks wrapped their tournament weekend with a sweep of the Gary Ladycats Saturday. The Lady Elks was defeated by the Westwood Lady Panthers earlier in the day in two sets but bounced back with a win to finish the day.

Elkhart travels to Crockett Tuesday for a non-district match against a former district foe. Thursday they’ll be back on the road to participate in the Eustace Volleyball Invitational.

Frankston 2, Cayuga JV 0

PALESTINE – The Frankston Maidens finished Saturday with a pair of wins over the Oakwood Lady Panthers and Cayuga Junior Varsity. After opening the day with a three-set loss to Neches, Frankston put together back-to-back sweeps of Oakwood – 25-13, 25-20 – and Cayuga JV – 25-11, 25-10.

Frankston heads to Buffalo Tuesday for another non-district match and will also participate in the Eustace Volleyball Tournament this weekend.

