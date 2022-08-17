Buffalo 3, Frankston 2
FRANKSTON – The Frankston Maidens fell in five sets to the Buffalo Lady Bison Tuesday – 19-25, 25-15, 23-25, 25-18, 10-15.
The Maidens return to action Thursday as they’ll prepare for their second tournament of the season in Eustace at the Chuck Powers Invitational in Honor of Maggie Groom. The Maidens are placed in pool four along with Eustace, North Dallas and Neches.
Grapeland 3, Kennard 1
KENNARD – The Grapeland Sandiettes took care of business Tuesday evening – defeating the Kennard Lady Tigers in four sets – 25-11, 24-26, 25-22, 25-19.
Grapeland travels to Eustace for their second volleyball tournament. They’ll be placed in pool six who’ll begin pool play Friday. The Sandiettes will see action against Rusk, Canton and Edgewood.
Fairfield 3, Neches 1
NECHES – The Neches Lady Tigers fell against the Fairfield Lady Eagles in four sets Tuesday – 16-25, 22-25, 25-16, 16-25.
Next for Neches is the Eustace Invitational Thursday where they’ll see Eustace, Frankston and North Dallas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.