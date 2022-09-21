Buffalo 3, Westwood 1
BUFFALO – The Westwood Lady Panthers (0-4) suffered their fourth consecutive district loss Tuesday in a four-set loss against the Buffalo Lady Bison—25-16, 20-25, 22-25, 20-25.
Westwood returns home Friday where they’ll host the Mexia Ladycats in their fifth district game of the season.
Franklin 3, Elkhart 0
FRANKLIN – The Elkhart Lady Elks (2-2) suffered their second district loss of the season Tuesday in three sets against the Franklin Lady Lions – 25-16, 25-16, 25-10.
The Lady Elks are back home Friday against the Fairfield Lady Eagles.
Frankston 3, Alba-Golden 0
FRANKSTON – The Frankston Maidens secured their second straight win Tuesday in a sweep of the Alba-Golden Lady Cubs – 25-21, 25-17, 25-22.
Frankston is off Friday and returns to the court Tuesday on the road against Trinidad.
Neches 3, Kerens 0
NECHES – The Neches Lady Tigers ended pre-district with a sweep of the Kerens Ladycats Tuesday – 25-14, 25-10, 25-15.
The Lady Tigers prep for their district home opener Friday against Kennard.
Rusk 3, Cayuga 1
CAYUGA – The Cayuga Ladycats were taken down in four sets Tuesday against the Rusk Lady Eagles – 16-25, 20-25, 25-20, 22-25.
Cayuga is off Friday before they return to their homecourt Tuesday against the Frost Lady Bears.
