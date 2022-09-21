Frankston Volleyball

Buffalo 3, Westwood 1

BUFFALO – The Westwood Lady Panthers (0-4) suffered their fourth consecutive district loss Tuesday in a four-set loss against the Buffalo Lady Bison—25-16, 20-25, 22-25, 20-25.

Westwood returns home Friday where they’ll host the Mexia Ladycats in their fifth district game of the season.

Franklin 3, Elkhart 0

FRANKLIN – The Elkhart Lady Elks (2-2) suffered their second district loss of the season Tuesday in three sets against the Franklin Lady Lions – 25-16, 25-16, 25-10.

The Lady Elks are back home Friday against the Fairfield Lady Eagles.

Frankston 3, Alba-Golden 0

FRANKSTON – The Frankston Maidens secured their second straight win Tuesday in a sweep of the Alba-Golden Lady Cubs – 25-21, 25-17, 25-22.

Frankston is off Friday and returns to the court Tuesday on the road against Trinidad.

Neches 3, Kerens 0

NECHES – The Neches Lady Tigers ended pre-district with a sweep of the Kerens Ladycats Tuesday – 25-14, 25-10, 25-15.

The Lady Tigers prep for their district home opener Friday against Kennard.

Rusk 3, Cayuga 1

CAYUGA – The Cayuga Ladycats were taken down in four sets Tuesday against the Rusk Lady Eagles – 16-25, 20-25, 25-20, 22-25.

Cayuga is off Friday before they return to their homecourt Tuesday against the Frost Lady Bears.

