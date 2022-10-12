Frankston 3, Cross Roads 0
MALAKOFF – The Frankston Maidens (2-0) captured their second district sweep Tuesday against Cross Roads – 25-14, 25-11, 25-23.
The Maidens host the Cayuga Ladycats Saturday morning.
Bullard 3, Palestine 0
BULLARD – The Palestine Ladycats (3-3) went back to .500 after losing in three sets to the Bullard Lady Panthers Tuesday – 25-15, 25-15, 25-12.
Savannah Alder recorded 14 assists, Rylie Schwab had 24 digs, Ju’Mija Clewis had three aces, Chimsi Okonkwo and Jan’aa Johnson had three kills. Kelsey Grayson produced two blocks.
Palestine is now tied with Rusk for third place in district heading into Friday’s contest against the Jacksonville Maidens.
Neches 3, Leverett’s Chapel 0
NECHES – The Neches Lady Tigers (6-0) earned their sixth consecutive win Tuesday with their sweep of Leverett’s Chapel – 25-12, 25-16, 25-5.
The Lady Tigers host the Kennard Lady Tigers Friday.
Oakwood 3, Coolidge 0
COOLIDGE – The Oakwood Lady Panthers earned the sweep of Coolidge Tuesday – 26-24, 25-17, 25-13. The Lady Panthers continue district play as they host Avalon Friday.
Cayuga 3, Kerens 2
KERENS – The Cayuga Ladycats dug out of their two-set hole to beat Kerens in five sets Tuesday – 16-25, 17-25, 25-16, 25-19, 15-10.
Cayuga travels to Frankston Saturday for a 10 a.m. district contest against the Maidens.
