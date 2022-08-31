Wills Point 3, Palestine 0
WILLS POINT – The Palestine Ladycats were swept in non-district play Tuesday against Wills Point – 25-15, 25-19, 25-18. The Ladycats return to the floor Friday as they travel to play Eustace.
Brook Hill 3, Westwood 1
PALESTINE – The Westwood Panthers fell at home Tuesday against Brook Hill in four sets – 25-21, 25-21, 23-25, 25-17. The Lady Panthers travel to Lovelady Friday to face the Lady Lions.
Frankston 3, Jacksonville 0
FRANKST0N – The Frankston Maidens got back in the win column Tuesday as they swept the Jacksonville Maidens – 25-17, 25-16, 25-22. Frankston returns home Friday as they host the Huntington Lady Devils.
Cross Roads 3, Grapeland 0
CROSS ROADS – The Grapeland Sandiettes were taken down in three sets against Cross Roads Tuesday – 25-20, 25-18, 25-21. Grapeland returns home Friday where they will host the Elkhart Lady Elks.
Oakwood 3, Kennard 0
OAKWOOD – The Oakwood Lady Panthers defended homecourt Tuesday with their sweep of Kennard – 25-11, 25-13, 25-18. Oakwood returns to the floor Tuesday where they’ll host Apple Springs.
Neches 3, Scurry 1
NECHES – The Neches Lady Tigers – fresh off their silver bracket tournament run – secured a four-set win over Scurry Tuesday evening – 25-18, 19-25, 25-19, 25-22. Neches is back home Friday where they will host the Centerville Lady Tigers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.