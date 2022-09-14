MEXIA – The Elkhart Lady Elks (1-1) grabbed their first district win of the season Tuesday in a four-set victory over the Mexia Ladycats – 25-21, 24-26, 25-21, 25-22.
The Lady Elks are back on the road Friday as they travel to Westwood to play the Lady Panthers.
Fairfield 3, Westwood 0
FAIRFIELD – The Westwood Lady Panthers (0-2) dropped their second straight district match Tuesday as they were swept by the Class 3A fifth-ranked Fairfield Lady Eagles – 25-13, 25-6, 25-10.
The Lady Panthers will return home Friday for a district rivalry game against the Elkhart Lady Elks at 4:30 p.m.
Neches 3, Frankston 0
FRANKSTON – The Neches Lady Tigers continue to pile up the wins as their win streak increased to seven following their sweep of the Frankston Maidens Tuesday – 25-19, 25-10, 25-16.
The Lady Tigers travel to play the Cayuga Ladycats Friday, while Frankston will host Fruitvale Friday.
