Eustace 3, Palestine 1
EUSTACE – The Palestine Ladycats fell in four sets Friday against the Eustace Lady Dawgs. Palestine returns home Tuesday for a non-district contest against the Nacogdoches Lady Dragons.
Huntington 3, Frankston 0
FRANKSTON – The Frankston Maidens were swept at home Friday against the Huntington Lady Red Devils – 25-12, 25-12, 25-19.
The Maidens are back at home Tuesday where they’ll host Scurry-Rosser.
Elkhart 3, Grapeland 0
GRAPELAND – The Elkhart Lady Elks got back in the win column Friday with a sweep of the Grapeland Sandiettes – 25-15, 25-17, 25-14.
The Lady Elks travel to Lovelady Tuesday for their match against the Lady Lions, while Grapeland will play host to North Zulch.
Westwood 3, Lovelady 2
LOVELADY – The Westwood Lady Panthers pulled out a five-set victory over the Lovelady Lady Lions Friday – 27-25, 23-25, 25-22, 13-25, 15-4.
The Lady Panther are off Tuesday and will open district Friday at home against the Franklin Lady Lions.
Neches 3, Centerville 0
NECHES – The Neches Lady Tigers continue their winning ways with a sweep of the Centerville Lady Tigers Friday – 26-24, 26-24, 25-10.
The 11th ranked Lady Tigers travel to Rusk Tuesday for a non-district contest against the Lady Eagles.
