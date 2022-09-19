Elkhart 3, Westwood 1
PALESTINE – The Elkhart Lady Elks (2-1) took round one of their district contest against the Westwood Lady Panthers (0-3) in four sets Friday – 20-25, 25-15, 25-14, 25-20.
The Lady Elks travel to play for the Franklin Lady Lions Tuesday, while Westwood travel to Buffalo for their district match against the Lady Bison.
Cayuga 3, Neches 1
CAYUGA – The Cayuga Ladycats wrapped up homecoming week with a four-set victory over the Neches Lady Tigers – 25-19, 25-23, 21-25, 25-15.
Cayuga returns home Tuesday to host the Rusk Lady Eagles. Neches hosts Kerens before their district opener against Kennard Friday.
Frankston 3, Fruitvale 1
FRANKSTON – The Frankston Maidens secured a four-set win over Fruitvale Friday – 25-15, 23-25, 25-16, 25-18.
The Maidens return home Tuesday where they’ll host Alba-Golden.
