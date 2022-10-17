ELKHART – The Elkhart Lady Elks (5-6) upset the Franklin Lady Lions Friday in five sets – 25-18, 25-23, 16-25, 20-25, 15-9.
The Lady Elks look to carry that momentum into Tuesday’s game against the Fairfield Lady Eagles on the road.
Palestine 3, Jacksonville 0
PALESTINE – The Palestine Ladycats (4-3) secured their fourth district win of the season in a sweep of the Jacksonville Maidens Friday – 25-19, 25-20, 25-22.
Jaylah Spurlock had 9 kills and 4 digs. Rylie Schwab had 20 digs and 1 ace. Savannah Alder had 20 assists, 9 digs and 4 aces. Vivian Eckerman had 13 digs. Ju'Mija Clewis had 4 digs and 4 aces. Malina Thompson had 13 digs and 3 aces. Chimsi Okonkwo had 3 digs, 4 kills and 4 blocks. Jan'aa Johnson had 3 digs, 10 kills and 5 blocks.
The Ladycats are on the road for both games next week, taking on Madisonville Tuesday and Rusk Friday.
Neches 3, Kennard 0
NECHES – The Neches Lady Tigers (7-0) remained unblemished in district as they swept Kennard Friday – 25-11, 25-18, 25-15.
The Lady Tigers play their final home district game of the season Tuesday against Apple Springs. It will be senior night for the Lady Tigers.
Oakwood 3, Avalon 0
OAKWOOD – The Oakwood Lady Panthers added another district win to their win column after sweeping Avalon Friday – 25-15, 25-23, 25-20.
The Lady Panthers are at home for their second of three straight home games Tuesday as they host Trinidad.
Buffalo 3, Westwood 1
PALESTINE – The Westwood Lady Panthers (1-10) dropped their 10th district contest Friday in a four-set loss against the Buffalo Lady Bison – 21-25, 25-22, 25-14, 25-19.
The Lady Panthers travel to Mexia Tuesday for their third-to-last district game.
Cayuga 3, Frankston 0
FRANKSTON – The Cayuga Ladycats (3-0) swept the Frankston Maidens (2-1) Saturday to remain unbeaten in district play – 25-11, 25-19, 25-21.
Cayuga travels to play Cross Roads Tuesday, while Frankston travels to see Kerens.
