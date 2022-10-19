Madisonville 3, Palestine 0
MADISONVILLE – The Palestine LAdycats (4-4) moved back to .500 in district play after Tuesday’s lost against Madisonville in three sets – 25-21, 25-19, 27-25. Leaders on the night were Rylie Schwab with 50 digs, Savannah Alder with 23 assists, Hope Garcia and Jan’aa Johnson with 9 kills each, Malian Thompson with 3 aces and Jan’aa Johnson with 5 blocks.
The Ladycats are tied for third in district as they travel to Rusk to play the Lady Eagles on Friday.
Westwood 3, Mexia 1
PALESTINE – The Westwood Lady Panthers (2-10) found their second district win Tuesday in a four-set victory over Mexia – 25-20, 25-23, 19-25, 25-21.
The Lady Panthers travel to Groesbeck Friday for their final district road game of the season.
Fairfield 3, Elkhart 0
FAIRFIELD – The Elkhart Lady Elks (5-7) were swept Tuesday against the Fairfield Lady Eagles – 25-13, 25-17, 25-6.
The Lady Elks travel to Teague for their next district contest against the Lady Lions.
Frankston 3, Kerens 2
KERENS – The Frankston Maidens (3-1) got back in the win column Tuesday in a five-set victory over the Kerens Ladycats – 25-23, 25-16, 19-25, 20-25, 15-11.
Frankston hosts Cross Roads Saturday.
Neches 3, Apple Springs 0
NECHES – The Neches Lady Tiger (8-0) continue to sweep through their district opponents as they dominated Apple Springs in three sets Tuesday – 25-1, 25-3, 25-5.
The Lady Tigers travel to Leverett’s Chapel for their district finale.
Cayuga 3, Cross Roads 0
MALAKOFF -- The Cayuga Ladycats (4-0) remain unbeaten in district after sweeping Cross Roads Tuesday - 25-18, 25-23, 25-15.
Cayuga host the Kerens Ladycats Saturday.
