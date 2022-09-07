Neches 3, Rusk 0
RUSK – The Neches Lady Tigers extended their win streak to six following their sweep of the Rusk Lady Eagles Tuesday – 26-24, 25-17, 25-21.
The Lady Tigers are off Friday. They’ll travel to Frankston Tuesday for a non-district contest against the Maidens.
Oakwood 3, Apple Springs 0
OAKWOOD – The Oakwood Lady Panthers secured their second consecutive sweep Tuesday as they bypassed Apple Springs – 25-4, 25-20, 25-9.
Oakwood hosts the Frankston Maidens Friday for another non-district contest.
North Zulch 3, Grapeland 0
GRAPELAND – The Grapeland Sandiettes suffered their third straight loss Tuesday in a three-set defeat to North Zulch – 25-22, 25-20, 25-21.
Grapeland will attempt to get back in the win column Friday as they host the Bremond Lady Tigers.
Cayuga 3, Grand Saline 0
CAYUGA – The Cayuga Ladycats grabbed their second straight win at home Tuesday in a clean sweep of Grand Saline – 25-16, 25-14, 25-16.
Cayuga will be on the road Friday as they travel to Mineola to play against the Lady Yellowjackets.
Elkhart 3, Lovelady 1
LOVELADY – The Elkhart Lady Elks added another win on the season in a four-set victory over the Lovelady Lady Lions Tuesday – 8-25, 25-9, 25-13, 25-11.
The Lady Elks open district Friday where they’ll host the Groesbeck Lady Goats.
Scurry-Rosser 3, Frankston 0
FRANKSTON – The Frankston Maidens suffered their second straight loss Tuesday as they were swept by Sucrry-Rosser – 25-17, 25-9, 25-23.
Frankston will attempt to get back on track Friday as they travel to play the Oakwood Lady Panthers.
