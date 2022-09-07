Neches Volleyball

 Juwan Lee

Neches 3, Rusk 0

RUSK – The Neches Lady Tigers extended their win streak to six following their sweep of the Rusk Lady Eagles Tuesday – 26-24, 25-17, 25-21.

The Lady Tigers are off Friday. They’ll travel to Frankston Tuesday for a non-district contest against the Maidens.

Oakwood 3, Apple Springs 0

OAKWOOD – The Oakwood Lady Panthers secured their second consecutive sweep Tuesday as they bypassed Apple Springs – 25-4, 25-20, 25-9.

Oakwood hosts the Frankston Maidens Friday for another non-district contest.

North Zulch 3, Grapeland 0

GRAPELAND – The Grapeland Sandiettes suffered their third straight loss Tuesday in a three-set defeat to North Zulch – 25-22, 25-20, 25-21.

Grapeland will attempt to get back in the win column Friday as they host the Bremond Lady Tigers.

Cayuga 3, Grand Saline 0

CAYUGA – The Cayuga Ladycats grabbed their second straight win at home Tuesday in a clean sweep of Grand Saline – 25-16, 25-14, 25-16.

Cayuga will be on the road Friday as they travel to Mineola to play against the Lady Yellowjackets.

Elkhart 3, Lovelady 1

LOVELADY – The Elkhart Lady Elks added another win on the season in a four-set victory over the Lovelady Lady Lions Tuesday – 8-25, 25-9, 25-13, 25-11.

The Lady Elks open district Friday where they’ll host the Groesbeck Lady Goats.

Scurry-Rosser 3, Frankston 0

FRANKSTON – The Frankston Maidens suffered their second straight loss Tuesday as they were swept by Sucrry-Rosser – 25-17, 25-9, 25-23.

Frankston will attempt to get back on track Friday as they travel to play the Oakwood Lady Panthers.

