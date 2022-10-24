Rusk 3, Palestine 0
RUSK – The Palestine Ladycats (4-5) fell in their last road district game against the Rusk Lady Eagles – 25-20, 25-21, 25-15.
Leaders for the night were Rylie Schwab with 38 digs and Malina Thompson with 23 digs. Savannah Alder had 15 assists and Jaylah Spurlock led the team with five kills. Schwab and Ju’Mija Clewis each had two aces and Jan’aa Johnson and Kelsey Grayson each had five blocks.
The Ladycats wrap district at home Tuesday against Hudson.
Groesbeck 3, Westwood 1
GROESBECK – The Westwood Lady Panthers (2-11) fell in four sets against the Groesbeck Lady Goats – 25-20, 25-23, 19-25, 25-21.
The Lady Panthers end district Tuesday at home against the Teague Lady Lions. It will be senior night for Westwood.
Teague 3, Elkhart 0
TEAGUE – The Elkhart Lady Elks (5-8) fell against the Teague Lady Lions in three sets. The lost officially eliminated the Lady Elks from playoff contention.
The Lady Elks travel to Buffalo Tuesday for their district finale against the Lady Bison.
Neches 3, Leverett’s Chapel 0
NECHES – The Neches Lady Tigers (9-0) wrapped district as undefeated district champs following their sweep of Leverett’s Chapel – 25-15, 25-13, 25-15.
The Lady Tigers will play a pair of warm up games this week before playoffs begin next week.
Oakwood 3, Coolidge 0
OAKWOOD – The Oakwood Lady Panthers (5-0) remain unbeaten in district following their sweep of Coolidge Friday.
The Lady Panther travel to Avalon for their district finale.
Frankston 3, Cross Roads 0
FRANKSTON – The Frankston Maidens (4-1) swept Cross Roads Saturday to improve to four wins in district – 25-20, 26-24, 25-12.
The Maidens travel to Cayuga Tuesday for their district finale against the Ladycats.
Cayuga 3, Kerens 0
CAYUGA – The Cayuga Ladycats (5-0) sit atop of district undefeated as they swept the Kerens Ladycats Saturday.
Cayuga host the Frankston Maidens Tuesday in a district finale for all out rights to the district championship.
