KENNARD – The Neches Lady Tigers (4-0) continue to dominate their district opponents with their fourth consecutive seep following their win over Kennard Tuesday – 25-13, 25-7, 25-11.

The Lady Tigers travel to Apple Springs Friday for their fifth district contest.

Cayuga 3, Italy 0

ITALY – The Cayuga Ladycats won their pre-district finale in three sets over Italy Tuesday – 25-11, 25-14, 25-2.

Cayuga opens district Friday, at home, against Cross Roads.

Franklin 3, Westwood 0

FRANKLIN – The Westwood Lady Panthers (0-8) dropped their eighth consecutive district game Tuesday as they were swept by the Franklin Lady Lions – 25-12, 25-14, 25-13.

The Lady Panthers host the Fairfield Lady Eagles Friday.

Groesbeck 3, Elkhart 1

GROESBECK – The Elkhart Lady Elks (2-5) took their fifth district loss Tuesday after falling in four sets to the Groesbeck Lady Goats.

Elkhart will host the Mexia Ladycats Friday.

