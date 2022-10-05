KENNARD – The Neches Lady Tigers (4-0) continue to dominate their district opponents with their fourth consecutive seep following their win over Kennard Tuesday – 25-13, 25-7, 25-11.
The Lady Tigers travel to Apple Springs Friday for their fifth district contest.
Cayuga 3, Italy 0
ITALY – The Cayuga Ladycats won their pre-district finale in three sets over Italy Tuesday – 25-11, 25-14, 25-2.
Cayuga opens district Friday, at home, against Cross Roads.
Franklin 3, Westwood 0
FRANKLIN – The Westwood Lady Panthers (0-8) dropped their eighth consecutive district game Tuesday as they were swept by the Franklin Lady Lions – 25-12, 25-14, 25-13.
The Lady Panthers host the Fairfield Lady Eagles Friday.
Groesbeck 3, Elkhart 1
GROESBECK – The Elkhart Lady Elks (2-5) took their fifth district loss Tuesday after falling in four sets to the Groesbeck Lady Goats.
Elkhart will host the Mexia Ladycats Friday.
