Neches 3, Leverett’s Chapel 0
LAIRD HILL – The Neches Lady Tigers (3-0) secured their third consecutive district sweep Friday against the Leverett’s Chapel – 25-14, 25-12, 25-23.
The Lady Tigers travel to Kennard for their fourth district contest.
Madisonville 3, Palestine 0
PALESTINE – The Palestine Ladycats (1-2) fell below .500 in district play Friday following their loss against Madisonville in three sets – 25-10, 25-16, 25-22.
Rylie Schwab led the Ladycats in digs with 27 on the night. Chimsi Okonkwo had five kills. Savannah Alder had 15 assists and four aces. Jan’aa Johnson had a team high of four blocks. The Ladycats return to their home floor Tuesday to host the Rusk Lady Eagles.
Colmesneil 3, Grapeland 0
COLMESNEIL – The Grapeland Sandiettes (0-4) fell in three sets against the Colmesneil Lady Dawgs Friday – 25-18, 25-18, 25-9.
The Sandiettes host Corrigan-Camden Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.