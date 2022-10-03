Neches Volleyball

LAIRD HILL – The Neches Lady Tigers (3-0) secured their third consecutive district sweep Friday against the Leverett’s Chapel – 25-14, 25-12, 25-23.

The Lady Tigers travel to Kennard for their fourth district contest.

Madisonville 3, Palestine 0

PALESTINE – The Palestine Ladycats (1-2) fell below .500 in district play Friday following their loss against Madisonville in three sets – 25-10, 25-16, 25-22.

Rylie Schwab led the Ladycats in digs with 27 on the night. Chimsi Okonkwo had five kills. Savannah Alder had 15 assists and four aces. Jan’aa Johnson had a team high of four blocks. The Ladycats return to their home floor Tuesday to host the Rusk Lady Eagles.

Colmesneil 3, Grapeland 0

COLMESNEIL – The Grapeland Sandiettes (0-4) fell in three sets against the Colmesneil Lady Dawgs Friday – 25-18, 25-18, 25-9.

The Sandiettes host Corrigan-Camden Tuesday.

