Palestine 3, Chapel Hill 2
CHAPEL HILL – The Palestine Ladycats defeated Chapel Hill in five sets Tuesday night – 25-19, 17-25, 25-16,19-25, 15-10. Monique Thompson led the offense with 16 kills on the night. Jan'Aa Johnson added 7 kills and Hannah Holmes had 5 kills. Hannah Holmes had a team high 22 assists on the night. Rylie Schwab had 17 digs while Kyi'Marri Ester added 14 digs. Thursday begins pool play for their final tournament of the season in Edgewood.
Eustace 3, Frankston 1
EUSTACE – The Frankston Maidens fell in four sets to Eustace Tuesday night – 11-25, 23-25, 25-17, 23-25. Frankston returns to action Friday against the Jacksonville Maidens in their next non-district contest.
Brook Hill 3, Neches 0
NECHES – The Neches Lady Tigers were defeated in straight sets against Brook Hill Tuesday night. The Lady Tigers perepare for their third tournament of the season this weekend as they travel to Athens High School for the Lady Hornet Invitational.
