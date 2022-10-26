PALESTINE – The Palestine Ladycats concluded their district run with a three-set victory over the Hudson Lady Hornets Tuesday – 25-9, 25-14, 25-9.
Rylie Schwab had 28 digs, Malina Thompson had 19 digs, Savannah Alder had 16 assists, Kelsey Grayson had 2 blocks, Jaylah Spurlock, Jan'aa Johnson and Chimsi Okonkwo each had 4 kills respectively and Rylie Schwab and Vivian Eckerman each contributed 2 aces a piece.
The Ladycats will host Eustace Friday night in a warm up match before heading to Tyler next Tuesday to take on District 17-4A Champion Spring Hill in the Bi-District round.
Westwood 3, Teague 2
PALESTINE – The Westwood Lady Panthers (3-11) wrapped district with a five-set win over the Teague Lady Lions – 25-20, 7-25, 25-18, 18-25, 25-11.
Elkhart 3, Buffalo 1
BUFFALO – The Elkhart Lady Elks (6-8) ended district with a four-set win over the Buffalo Lady Bison – 26-24, 24-26, 26-24, 25-16.
The Lady Elks finished fifth in the district standings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.