Palestine 3, Athens 0
ATHENS – The Palestine Ladycats got back in the win column Friday night with a sweep of the Athens Lady Hornets – 25-21, 25-18, 25-19. Monqiue Thompson led the offense with 15 kills. Rylie Schwab had a team high of 21 digs. Hannah Holmes led with 13 assists.
The Ladycats play their final non-district game against Lufkin Tuesday before their district home opener against Center Friday.
Westwood 3, Elkhart 2
ELKHART – The Westwood Lady Panthers picked up their first district win Friday against the Elkhart Lady Elks in five sets – 25-22, 22-25, 18-25, 25-19, 15-5. The Lady Panthers host Buffalo Tuesday, while the Lady Elks travel to Franklin Tuesday.
Frankston 3, Oakwood 0
FRANKSTON – The Frankston Maidens shook off their two-game losing streak to pick up their first district win against the Oakwood Lady Panthers Saturday in straight sets – 25-14, 25-6, 25-13. The Maidens host Grapeland Tuesday, while Oakwood hosts Cross Roads.
Cayuga 3, Kerens 0
CAYUGA – The Cayuga Ladycats remain undefeated in district play after picking up their third consecutive sweep Saturday against Kerens. Cayuga plays their third straight home game Tuesday against Trinidad.
Neches 3, Cross Roads 0
NECHES – The Neches Lady Tigers are still unblemished in district play after they swept Cross Roads Friday – 25-14, 25-10, 25-13.
