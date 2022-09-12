Canton 3, Palestine 0
PALESTINE – The Palestine Ladycats fell at home Friday evening to Canton in three sets 25-21, 25-18, 25-9.
Savannah Alder led the team with 13 assists. Rylie Schwab recorded 26 digs, Malina Thompson had five aces, Kelsey Grayson had two solo blocks and Jan’aa Johnson had nine kills. Palestine goes on the road Tuesday to face the Cayuga Ladycats.
Franklin 3, Westwood 0
PALESTINE – The Westwood Lady Panthers (0-1) fell in their district opener Friday against the Franklin Lady Lions in three sets – 25-10, 25-22, 25-14.
The Lady Panthers travel to Fairfield Tuesday for their second district match against the Lady Eagles.
Groesbeck 3, Elkhart 0
ELKHART – The Elkhart Lady Elks (0-1) were sept in their district opener against the Groesbeck Lady Goats – 25-17, 25-17, 25-14.
The Lady Elks travel to Mexia to play the Ladycats in their second district contest action.
Frankston 3, Oakwood 2
FRANKSTON – The Frankston Maidens outlasted the Oakwood Lady Panthers Saturday in five sets – 26-24, 23-25, 24-26, 25-8, 15-9.
The Maidens host the Neches Lady Tigers Tuesday, while Oakwood will enjoy a break until they host the Palestine Ladycats Sept. 20.
Mineola 3, Cayuga 1
MINEOLA – The Cayuga Ladycats were defeated by Mineola in four sets Friday – 22-25, 25-17, 21-25, 22-25.
Cayuga returns home Tuesday where they’ll host the Palestine Ladycats.
