The Cayuga Ladycats continue to wrack up the wins as they swept through Palmer Tuesday at home – 25-15, 25-15, 25-16.

Rains 3, Westwood 0

PALESTINE – The Westwood Lady Panthers suffered their first loss at home this season to the Rains Ladycats. Westwood was defeated in three sets – 25-18, 25-12, 25-17.

The Lady Panthers travel to Edgewood Thursday where they will compete in their third tournament of the season. They’ll begin pool play against Van at 9 a.m. in the middle school gym.

Elkhart 3, Crockett 0

CROCKETT – The Elkhart Lady Elks came away with a sweep of the Crockett Lady Dawgs Tuesday – 25-17, 25-12, 25-6.

The Lady Elks return to action Friday at Athens’ Volleyball Invitational. They’re placed in pool six, along with Palestine, Crandall and Crossroads. They’ll open pool play at 8 a.m. against the Palestine Ladycats.

Eustace 3, Frankston 1

FRANKSTON – The Frankston Maidens fell in their home opener Tuesday against the Eustace Lady Dawgs in four sets – 19-25, 25-21, 16-25, 24-26.

The Maidens travel to Mineola Friday for another non-district battle against the Lady Yellowjackets.

Neches 3, Lovelady 0

LOVELADY – The Neches Lady Tigers secured the sweep over Lovelady Tuesday on the road – 25-6, 25-11, 25-16.

The Lady Tigers travel to Athens Friday for their volleyball tournament where they’ll get pool play started at 8 a.m. in the competition gym against Corrigan-Camden.

Oakwood 3, Grapeland 2

GRAPELAND – The Oakwood Lady Panthers pulled out a five-set win on the road over the Grapeland Sandiettes Tuesday – 25-20, 24-26, 25-22, 17-25, 15-12.

The Sandiettes travel to Anderson Thursday to participate in the Anderson-Shiro Volleyball Invitational. Oakwood will participate in Athens' Volleyball Invitational this weekend.

Cayuga 3, Palmer 0

