Brownsboro 3, Palestine 0
PALESTINE – The Palestine Ladycats lost their second straight game Tuesady after being swept by Brownsboro – 25-17, 25-23, 25-13. It was the second loss of the season to Brownsboro. The Ladycats have two non-district games remaining Friday against Athens and Tuesday against Lufkins before their district opener against Center Sept. 24.
Fairfield 3, Westwood 0
PALESTINE – The Westwood Lady Panthers (0-2) dropped their district home opener against the Fairfield Lady Eagles Tuesday in three sets – 25-8. 25-12, 25-15. The Lady Panthers travel to Elkhart Friday for their third district contest against the Lady Elks.
Elkhart 3, Crockett 0
CROCKETT – The Elkhart Lady Elks (1-1) grabbed their first district win Tuesday over the Crockett Lady Bulldogs in straight sets – 25-21, 25-19. 25-8. The Lady Elks will look to make it two in a row Friday at home against the Westwood Lady Panthers.
Neches 3, Oakwood 0
OAKWOOD – The Neches Lady Tigers (2-0) secured their second district win Tuesday over the Oakwood Lady Panthers (0-2) with a sweep – 25-15, 25-9, 25-8. The Lady Tigers host Cross Roads at home Friday, while the Oakwood Lady Panthers travel to Frankston Saturday morning.
