Beckville 2, Palestine 0
LEON – The Palestine Ladycats traveled to Leon Thursday for the first day pf pool play in the 52nd Annual Leon Cougar Volleyball Tournament. They began their day against Brazos Christian who defeated them in two sets. They concluded their day with back-to-back losses against Bremond and Beckville – both in two sets.
Palmer 2, Westwood 0
EUSTACE – The Westwood Lady Panthers won two of their three games Thursday in Eustace. They defeated Athens in three sets – 25-19, 22-25, 15-13 – before sweeping Fruitvale. They ended their day with a two-set loss against Palmer.
Neches 2, Eustace 0
EUSTACE – The Neches Lady Tigers finished pool play with sweeps in all three matchups. They started their day with a sweep of North Dallas. They then proceeded to sweep the Frankston Maidens and Eustace Lady Dogs to end the day.
