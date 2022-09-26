Neches Volleyball

Lady Tiger Kinsley Gordon (3) returns a serve for Neches. The Lady Tigers (1-0) opened district with a clean sweep of the Kennard Lady Tigers Friday.

Bullard 3, Palestine 0

PALESTINE – The Palestine Ladycats (0-1) lost their district home opener Friday against the Bullard Lady Panthers in three sets – 25-8, 25-17, 25-12.

Palestine travels to Jacksonville Tuesday for their second district game against the Jacksonville Maidens.

Neches 3, Kennard 0

NECHES – The Neches Lady Tigers (1-0) opened district with a clean sweep of the Kennard Lady Tigers Friday – 25-8, 25-10, 25-0.

The Lady Tigers are back on their home floor Tuesday as they host Apple Springs.

Latexo 3, Grapeland 0

GRAPELAND – The Grapeland Sandiettes (0-2) loss their second consecutive district loss Friday as they were sept by the Latexo Lady Tigers – 25-20, 25-18. 25-16.

Grapeland hits the road Tuesday as they travel to play the Groveton Lady Tigers.

Mexia 3, Westwood 2

PALESTINE – The Westwood Lady Panthers (0-5) still search for their first district win after losing in five sets to the Mexia Ladycats Tuesday – 11-25, 22-25, 25-19, 25-23, 13-15.

The Lady Panthers host the Groesbeck Lady Goats Tuesday.

Fairfield 3, Elkhart 0

FAIRFIELD – The Elkhart Lady Elks (2-3) fell below .500 against the Fairfield Lady Eagles Friday as they were defeated in three sets – 25-10, 25-17, 25-16.

The Lady Elks return home Tuesday to host the Teague Lady Lions.

