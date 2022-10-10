LUFKIN – The Palestine Ladycats (3-2) secured their second consecutive district win Friday in a sweep of the Hudson Lady Hornets – 25-20, 25-16, 28-26.
Rylie Schwab led the team with 36 digs, two kills, five aces and four assists. Savannah Alder added nine digs, one kill, two aces and 23 assists (team high). Vivian Eckerman had 12 digs and an ace. Ju’Mija Clewis had seven digs and three aces. Malina Thompson recorded 10 digs and four aces, while Jan’aa Johnson pitched in 12 digs, eight kills, two aces and a block.
The Ladycats are back on the road Tuesday when they travel to Bullard to begin round two of district play.
Fairfield 3, Westwood 0
PALESTINE – The Westwood Lady Panthers (0-9) continue to search for their first district win as they were swept against the Fairfield Lady Eagles Friday – 25-17, 25-9, 25-16.
The Lady Panthers travel to Elkhart for their second meeting of the season against the Lady Elks.
Frankston 3, Kerens 0
FRANKSTON – The Frankston Maidens (1-0) opened district with a sweep of the Kerens Ladycats Friday – 25-19, 25-18, 25-17.
The Maidens travel to play Cross Roads Tuesday.
Neches 3, Apple Springs 0
APPLE SPRINGS – The Neches Lady Tigers (5-0) remain unscathed in district after sweeping Apple Springs Friday – 25-5, 25-5, 25-0.
Cayuga 3, Cross Roads 0
CAYUGA – The Cayuga Ladycats (1-0) opened district with a sweep over Cross Roads Friday – 25-12, 25-16, 25-22.
Cayuga travels to Kerens Tuesday for their first of three straight road games.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.