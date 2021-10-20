Palestine 3, Jasper 1
JASPER – The Palestine Ladycats beat Jasper in four sets last night – 25-18, 20-25, 25-21, 25-14. Monique Thompson and Jan'Aa Johnson each had 18 kills on the night.
Hannah Holmes had 23 assists. Rylie Schwab had 16 digs and Kyi'Marri Ester had a team high of five aces from the serving line. The Ladycats (5-2) will play on Friday in Carthage with Varsity starting at 4:30 pm.
Fairfield 3, Elkhart 0
FAIRFIELD – The Elkhart Lady Elks (4-8) were swept by the Fairfield Lady Eagles Tuesday – 25-17, 25-13, 25-10. The Lady Elks will play their second-to-last district home game Friday against the Teague Lady Lions
Frankston 3, Kerens 1
KERENS – The Frankston Maidens (7-5) picked up their third consecutive win Tuesday with a four set victory against Kerens – 17-25, 25-21, 25-16, 25-23. The Maidens host Cross Roads Friday.
Cayuga 3, Neches 1
CAYUGA – The Cayuga Ladycats (12-0) completed the district sweep of the Neches Lady Tigers (9-3) in four sets Tuesday at home. Cayuga will have a two-game road trip to conclude their district schedule. The first coming Friday against Grapeland before traveling to Oakwood Tuesday.
