Blue Ridge 2, Palestine 0
EDGEWOOD – The Palestine Ladycats were defeated in straight sets – 25-9, 25-21, Saturday during the bracket portion of their final varsity tournament of the season. Monique Thompson led the team with three kills.
Rylie Schwab led with a pair of aces and also tied for the team high with five digs. Savannah Alder shared the lead with five digs and four assists. Kyi'marri Ester had four digs, while Hannah Holmes and Thompson each had three.
The Ladycats travel to Nacogdoches Tuesday to play the Lady Dragons.
Elkhart Lady Elks
ATHENS – The Elkhart Lady Elks went 2-3 during their tournament run at the Lady Hornets Invitational in Athens this past weekend. They were defeated in straight sets against the Neches Lady Tigers – 17-25, 20-25 before sweeping Jacksonville and Athens.
They ended their tournament run with a pair of losses to Mildred – 25-22, 25-22 – and Whitehouse JV – 19-25, 25-15, 15-25.
The Lady Elks travel to Cayuga Tuesday to play the Ladycats in non-district play.
Cayuga Ladycats
ATHENS – The Cayuga Ladycats suffered their first lost of the tournament against the eventual tournament champions, Canton, 25-20, 25-19. They swept their Thursday slate against Tyler, Mexia and Terrell before beating Brook Hill in Saturday's bracket play.
Cayuga moves to 16-4 on the season and will host the Elkhart Lady Elks Tuesday.
Neches Lady Tigers
ATHENS – The Neches Lady Tigers were handed a pair of losses in Saturday's bracket play against Brook Hill and Canton. The Lady Tigers were swept by tournament champions Canton – 25-14, 25-17 – and closed their tournament run out with a loss to Brook Hill – 25-23, 25-23.
Neches host Scurry Tuesday in a non-district matchup.
