Palestine 3, Center 1
PALESTINE – The Palestine Ladycats began district play with a four set victory over Center Friday – 25-16, 24-26, 25-10, 25-18.
Jan'Aa Johnson had 11 kills and Monique Thompson added 10 kills. Hannah Holmes had 9 aces from the serving line and had 12 assists on the night. Savannah Alder led in assists with 16 and she had 8 aces from the serving line. Rylie Schwab led the defense with 18 digs on the night.
The Ladycats will head to Rusk on Tuesday for their second game in district play.
Westwood 3, Crockett 1
CROCKETT – The Westwood Lady Panthers (3-2) secured their third win of distirct play Friday in a four set win against the Crockett Lady Dawgs – 23-25, 25-11, 25-22, 25-17.
The Lady Panthers travel to Groesbeck Tuesday for their sixth district match of the season.
Fairfield 3, Elkhart 0
ELKHART – The Elkhart Lady Elks (1-4) dropped their second straight district game against the Fairfield Lady Eagles in straight sets – 25-13, 25-16, 25-21.
The Lady Elks will attempt to get back on track Tuesday against the Teague Lady Lions.
Frankston 3, Kerens 1
FRANKSTON – The Frankston Maidens (3-1) extended their win streak to three Friday following their four set victory over Kerens at home – 25-17, 19-25, 25-13, 25-13.
The Maidens will attempt to make it four straight Tuesday against Cross Roads on the road.
Cayuga 3, Neches 0
NECHES – The Cayuga Ladycats (4-0) handed the Neches Lady Tigers (3-1) their first district loss Saturday to remain undefeated in district play.
Cayuga has a chance to extend their win streak to five Tuesday as they host the Grapeland Sandiettes. Neches will look to shake back as they travel to Trinidad Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.